PHOTOS: The Uptown Ottawa Art Project Presents Trash Can Edition

Many local artists joined the Uptown Ottawa Street Art Project Sunday afternoon as they were working on their Trash Can Edition of the project. Trash cans from the area are being given a new life as they are being made in to pieces of art with the help of almost a dozen artists: Peter Baillie, Zak Brochu , Derek Cerovski , Treana Deacon, Denial, Alvaro Gonzalez, Dave Kant, Chloe Lefave, Em Mo, Tracy Paterson and Erika Peterson.