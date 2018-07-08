ClearNow
PHOTOS: The Uptown Ottawa Art Project Presents Trash Can Edition

Sunday July 8th, 2018

Posted at 4:27pm

Community Photos
Many local artists joined the Uptown Ottawa Street Art Project Sunday afternoon as they were working on their Trash Can Edition of the project. Trash cans from the area are being given a new life as they are being made in to pieces of art with the help of almost a dozen artists: Peter Baillie, Zak Brochu , Derek Cerovski , Treana Deacon, Denial, Alvaro Gonzalez, Dave Kant, Chloe Lefave, Em Mo, Tracy Paterson and Erika Peterson.

Ottawa Street BIA board member Mark Trudell (left) stands with Ettore Bonato, the Chair Person of the Ottawa Street BIA.

