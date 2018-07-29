PHOTOS: Superhero Training Camp At The Ciociaro Club

Sunday July 29th, 2018

Posted at 4:09pm

Community Photos
Superhero Training Camp took place outside of the Ciociaro Club Sunday afternoon.

The event allowed for kids and families to get in touch with their inner superhero and participate in superhero themed activities and games throughout the day. Attendees were also able to enjoy various food and snacks , meet their favorite superheros and participate in activities for the day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fight Like Mason foundation.

