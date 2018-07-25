OPP Looking For This Truck With 800 Pairs Of Work Boots Inside

OPP are looking for a stolen Work Authority truck.

They say that the truck with plate 835 2XB was stolen from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in the town of Tecumseh on July 23th.

The truck is described as grey with a red box and is similar to the truck pictured here.

The truck was loaded with approximately 800 pairs of work boots of various brands and sizes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.