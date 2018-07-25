OPP Looking For This Truck With 800 Pairs Of Work Boots Inside

Wednesday July 25th, 2018

Posted at 9:53am

City News
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

OPP are looking for a stolen Work Authority truck.

They say that the truck with plate 835 2XB was stolen from a commercial property on Tecumseh Road East in the town of Tecumseh on July 23th.

The truck is described as grey with a red box and is similar to the truck pictured here.

The truck was loaded with approximately 800 pairs of work boots of various brands and sizes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.