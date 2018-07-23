North American International Auto Show Moving To June

A long time tradition for the area is changing in 2020.

The North American International Auto Show has announced that starting in 2020 will move to June and will start the week of June 8th.

Organizers said that the ability for participating brands to deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside was one of the reasons for the change.

“Our show is undergoing its most significant transformation in the last three decades,” said Rod Alberts, Executive Director, NAIAS. “Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals and host an unparalleled international audience of media and key industry influencers.”

Hosting the show in June sets the stage for exhibitors to conduct dynamic outdoor experiential brand activations, immersing and engaging the media and consumers in memorable product experiences said organizers.

“Detroit now has the opportunity to showcase our riverfront and our revitalized downtown during our beautiful summer months and creatively use the exterior of Cobo to launch new products that will transform Detroit into an exciting auto-centric environment,” said Larry Alexander, president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The move to June will translate into substantial cost savings for exhibitors officials said. By eliminating November, December and January holidays from the move-in equation, exhibitors will see reduced overtime labor costs for builds. The show will have a shorter move-in schedule of three weeks, significantly reduced from the current eight weeks on average it takes for move-in. With a reduced build time, exhibit builds will be simplified and less custom-built for Detroit, providing numerous cost savings as well.

The 2019 show will still take place in January.