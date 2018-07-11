New Sunscreen Stations In Essex

The Town of Essex now has sunscreen stations at all three town splash pads.

These new stations will provide free sunscreen to users of the splash pads and adjacent parks. All three were donated by the Hedges family, who lost their daughter Kari to melanoma cancer in 2014.

“We are excited and proud to introduce these new features at all of our splash pads,” said Doug Sweet, Director of Community Services. “We’re thankful to the Hedges family for all that they have done to help promote a legacy of sun safety in our community.”

The Town of Essex worked closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to create the stations. The health unit promotes sun safety throughout Windsor and Essex County, encouraging residents to be aware of the dangers of sun exposure and the importance of protecting skin.