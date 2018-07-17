New Manager Of Operations And Drainage In Essex

The Town of Essex has appointed Norm Nussio to the position of Manager, Operations and Drainage.

Nussio joined the Town of Essex as Assistant Manager, Operations and Drainage in 2014. Prior to that he was a Construction Technician on The Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway infrastructure project.

Nussio will be responsible for managing the Town’s transportation, public works/operations, and drainage systems. He will also coordinate vehicle maintenance and the Town’s winter control program.

“Norm’s education and work experience have served the Town of Essex well and have given him the tools to continue to provide the high level of service our residents have come to expect,” said Chris Nepszy, Director of Infrastructure and Development. “Norm brings a work ethic and knowledge base that will result in his success. We are thrilled to have Norm continue with our team and are excited to see him take the next step in his career.”