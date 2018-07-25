Neros Wins Wine Spectator’s 2018 Award Of Excellence

Neros Steakhouse at Caesars Windsor has earned the Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for 2018. It’s also the city’s only restaurant to win the award for 10 consecutive years.

The Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator magazine recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Ranging in size from 90 selections to several hundred, these lists are well-focused and tend to emphasize discovery. Restaurants who receive the prestigious award are held at a high regard by wine lovers and foodies around the world and reflects the caliber of service and quality a guest will experience at that venue.

Neros’ wine list is the pride and passion of Renee Nantais, Assistant Manager at Neros and one of Windsor’s only certified Sommeliers. For 10 consecutive years, Renee and her predecessors carefully curated the collection for a broad appeal – from discerning palates to adventurous newcomers. Neros’ cellar now boasts nearly 300 selections and over 3,500 bottles from around the globe.

“My expertise and passion for wine is trusted and supported here at Caesars Windsor, affording me more freedom to select a variety of unique and uncommon wines for Neros’ cellar,” said Nantais.

“Many wine lists focus on bestsellers, trends and Top 10s. While Neros has a few bestsellers, we have cultivated our list to nurture a broader appeal for more curious and discerning palates. Thankfully the market for wine is growing, people are asking more questions about what they are consuming, and I couldn’t be more pleased to have something special to share with our guests at Neros.”