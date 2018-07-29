I Will Make A Great Addition To Any Family
Sunday July 29th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
Written by For The Love of Paws:
Sumi is a 30lbs.11 month old, beautiful Lab Mix.
From his foster family,
Hello world, my name is Sumi and I am a social butterfly who loves saying hello to every person who comes to the door. I become so excited when a new friend comes over that I may jump a little at first but this does not last long. I LOVE to stay indoors, but will play outside if someone is out there with me. I can be busy at times but usually settle down after some loving. I am very happy to please my people and I am a very quick learner. I have gotten along really well with my foster sister and the household cat. I will make a great addition to any family.
