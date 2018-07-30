Essex To Test Emergency Alert System

The Town of Essex is planning a test of the Essex Alerts Emergency Notification System in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 31st.

The test notification will be sent to all publically listed land-based phone lines in the Town of Essex as well as devices which have been registered at www.essex.ca/alerts.

“This test will help the Town identify and address any issues before an actual emergency,” said Alex Denonville, Manager, Communications. “We have seen a great response from the community, with many residents signing themselves up to receive notifications to their smart phones and email accounts.”

Officials say that residents can expect a brief text message, email, or audio recording delivered to their device.

Residents who have not yet registered for the system can do so online at www.essex.ca/alerts. Those who do not have access to a computer can contact Essex Fire & Rescue Services at 519-776-7336 ext 1200.