Contractor For Cable-Stayed Gordie Howe Bridge Announced

Last updated: Thursday July 5th, 9:57am

Construction consortium “Bridging North America” has been selected as the contractor to build the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

The consortium consists of ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., Fluor Canada Ltd., Aecon Concessions, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., AECOM, Carlos Fernandez Casado S.L/FHECOR Ingenieros Consultores, S.A., Moriyama and Teshima Architects, Smith-Miller + Hawkinson Architects, LLP, Dragados Canada Inc., Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Turner Construction Company, Aecon O&M, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc., DBI Services, LLC, and URS Federal Services, Inc. an AECOM company.

Officials announced the contractor Thursday at a media event at the University of Windsor. Officials also announced the design of the bridge would be “cable-stayed”. Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority CEO Bryce Phillips said the bridge will have the longest main span of any cable-stayed bridge in North America at 853m, and the towers will be higher than the Detroit Renaissance Centre.

Construction is set to begin later this month but a detailed timeline and total cost will not be announced until September.