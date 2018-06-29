Windsor has made the top 50 list put out by U-Haul for places Canadians are moving to.

Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of DIY movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth like U-Haul Growth Cities rankings.

Windsor placed 15th. Toronto took the top spot followed by Calgary.

You can find the entire list on their website.