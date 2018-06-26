Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and WIndsor Police are sending out a reminder that open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor.

Use of devices such as chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, and general bonfires are considered open air burning and are not permitted.

The fire department warns that failure to comply with open air burning regulations is an offense for which a person may be prosecuted under the Ontario Fire Code and could be fined up to $50,000.

The use of appliances designed for outdoor cooking such as a gas-fired, propane, or charcoal barbecues is allowed. The department says residents are reminded to remain near their barbecue when cooking and to keep barbecues a safe distance away from homes and other combustible materials.

Some appliances, approved by TSSA and CSA that are propane or natural gas only and are not being used for cooking purposes are considered to be approved for use.