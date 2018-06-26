A Windsor man is facing a serious charge after an incident with an illegal campfire in the city.

Police say that in the evening of Saturday, June 16th, 2018 a group had gathered in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Dynasty Street.

The gathered group was in the process of lighting a chiminea for a backyard campfire. The fire was not staying lit, and it was reported that an 18-year-old male poured gasoline into the chiminea, triggering a burst of flames resulting in a 20-year-old man being severely burned to a large portion of his body.

He was taken to hospital where on Friday, June 22, 2018, he succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday, June 25th, 2018 police arrested the 18-year-old male from Windsor without incident.

The male faces one count of criminal negligence causing death. He was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Police are reminding the public that open-air burning is not permitted within the City of Windsor.