Thursday June 28th, 2018

Posted at 9:59pm

Essex
Essex Photo

Colchester Beach will be a lot more accessible this summer after new Mobi Mats were installed.

The Mobi Mats are rollout semi-rigid surfaces designed to provide beach access for wheelchairs, strollers, and pedestrians with mobility issues.

The addition of Mobi Mats was made possible thanks to a donation from the Watsa family, in memory of David Watsa. David was a long-time and dedicated member of the Colchester Harbour Committee.

