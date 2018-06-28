Partly CloudyNow
Thursday June 28th, 2018

Posted at 4:35pm

Weather
Environment Canada is warning of an extreme heat event for the Canada Day long weekend.

Beginning Friday and continuing through the Canada Day long weekend, daytime highs are expected to reach the low to mid 30’s with humidex values into the mid 40’s.

Overnight low temperatures will only fall to the low to mid 20’s, providing little or no relief from the heat.

They say that there is still uncertainty regarding when the heat event will come to an end. Current indications suggest the heat could persist into the middle of next week.

They warn that this will be the most significant heat event in the past few years.

