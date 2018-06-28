Have you ever wanted some movie theatre popcorn when enjoying a movie at home?

Well, now you can!

Cineplex has teamed up with Uber Eats to bring its famous popcorn, candy, soft drinks, hot dogs, nachos and other popular concession items and combos to the doorsteps of Canadians across the country.

“Cineplex has a long history of investing in innovation and today we are extending that approach beyond the walls of our theatres and into our guests’ living rooms,” said Ellis Jacob, President, and CEO, Cineplex.

“Following a very successful pilot program in eastern and southern Ontario earlier in the year, we are so pleased to officially expand our partnership with Uber Eats to bring a special part of the movie-going experience into Canadian homes.”

Fore more information and to place your order today, check out their website.