Hot and humid weather conditions are creating elevated pollution levels.

Environment Canada warns that high levels of air pollution are possible late this afternoon, as hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.

Moderate AQHI values are expected throughout the day with the potential of short-term high AQHI values later this afternoon. AQHI values are expected to improve tonight but will likely deteriorate again on the weekend.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

