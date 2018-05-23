The University of Windsor Board of Governors has given the final approval needed to start construction of the new Lancer Sport and Recreation Centre.

The $73 million space will include a fitness area triple the size of the current facility, a new eight-lane pool, refurbished soccer fields, cricket pitch, and perimeter running trail an outdoor artificial turf field, three basketball/volleyball courts/gymnasium, with seating for more than 2,500, beach volleyball, basketball and ball hockey courts, refurbished field house, several multipurpose areas & student club rooms, social spaces and a food outlet and more opportunity for indoor racket sports.

Students will pay for 75% of the total, or $54,400,000 with the university picking up the remaining 25% of $18,600,000.

Design is expected to take until the end of the year, with construction set to start in April 2019 with completion scheduled for fall 2021.