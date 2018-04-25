Enwin is warning their customers to be aware of potential telephone fraud in the area.

They say that they have been alerted that a phone scammer is calling business customers claiming to be an Enwin employee and seeking payment for an overdue bill.

When questioned by the customer, the individual provided his or her name and the name of a supervisor, neither of whom are actually Enwin employees.

Enwin wants customers to know that the utility does not call customers and demand payment by credit card over the phone.

“We are aware that there have been a series of fraudulent calls being made recentl y, demanding that customers make immediate payment.” said Enwinspokesperson, Barbara Peirce Marshall. “We are warning customers to beware of the potential for phone scams, and to protect themselves from fraud.”