The Government of Canada has announced funding for VIA Rail to replace its fleet in the Quebec City-Windsor Corridor. The corridor accounts for 94% of VIA Rail’s ridership.

The current fleet is reaching the end of its useful life, and the replacement fleet will come with several new advantages.

Those include being more fuel-efficient resulting in air quality improvements, visual communication media for hearing-impaired passengers, purpose-built accessible washrooms, on-board wheelchair lift, and a minimum of three wheelchair tie-downs per train, with two in the same car, an increase from the current one tie-down per train.

VIA Rail will soon launch a request for qualifications followed by a request for proposals.