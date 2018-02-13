Warmer temperatures and rain are in the forecast for tomorrow and Thursday, and this means that our large snowfall will begin to melt increasing the risk of possible surface flooding.
Residents are being asked to join City of Windsor officials in checking catch basins and making sure they are clear. Blocked catch basins can lead to localized surface flooding.
The city also offers immediate steps residents can take around their homes to reduce the risk of surface flooding:
- Make sure eves troughs are unplugged and flowing properly
- Make sure downspouts are free of ice and flowing away from foundation
- Remove large amounts of snow from the foundation so water can flow away
- Clear property catch basins from ice and snow
Comment With Facebook