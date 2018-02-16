There is lot of Family Day fun planned for the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Power Off and Play with free 45-minute swims taking place at the beginning of each hour from 1pm to 5 pm. The Healthy Kids Community Challenge Windsor-Essex hosts our free swims. Windsor-Essex is one of the 45 communities across Ontario that was awarded a provincial grant to promote healthy eating, physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices for children between the ages of 0 and 12. There will be prizes and giveaways.

Tracey Ramsey (MP Essex) and Taras Natyshak (MPP Essex) are hosting free skating from 12pm to 12:50pm and from 1pm to 1:50pm.

LaSalle business, Active Body Physical Therapy, hosts free skating from 2pm to 2:50 pm and from 3pm to 3:50pm.

Pre-register your family to swim and/or skate by calling 519-969-7771, ext. 0 or online at www.lasalle.ca. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. All are welcome