You will soon be able to buy beer and cider at the Zehrs in LaSalle.

The store is one of 87 that the Ontario Government announced Friday that will start selling in April.

The winning grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO. They join over 200 grocery stores already authorized to sell beer and cider, bringing the total number of Ontario grocery stores that will be authorized to sell beer and cider to 370. Up to 70 of these stores can also sell wine.