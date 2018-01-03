The Town of Lakeshore is warning about thin ice in Belle River.

The Belle River is current closed near the opening to Lake St. Clair due to construction of the Jetty. There is no ice skating, snowmobiles or ATV’s allowed.

Officials say that with the extended cold weather, the water freezes shortly after the contractor completes construction for the day. The ice may look complete however it is thin and unsafe.

The Town of Lakeshore is repairing, replacing and extending the steel sheet pile jetty (break wall) that separates the Lakeview Park West Beach from the Belle River.

Signs have been posted as well as a barrier across the river to prevent access.