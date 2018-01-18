The first annual Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire will take place on Saturday February 24th, 2018 and they are looking for Makers, Performers and Crafters

The Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire takes after other large Maker Faire events such as Maker Faire Detroit.

Taking place at St. Clair College, the Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire will be a smaller, community-focused event, but will follow the Maker Faire model of celebrating do-it-yourself creativity and tinkering.

Featuring both established and emerging local “makers,” the inaugural Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire is a family-friendly celebration featuring student projects, robotics, DIY science and technology, urban farming and sustainability, alternative energy, unique hand-made crafts, and interactive art projects.

Entries can be submitted by individuals or by groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools. The Windsor-Essex Mini Maker Faire particularly encourages exhibits that are interactive and that highlight the process of making things. Any groups or individuals interested in participating in this inaugural event must complete an application at https://windsoressex.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers/ by the end of January.