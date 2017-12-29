As you prepare to ring in 2018, MADD Windsor & Essex County is reminding everyone about the most important step in their party preparations – planning a safe and sober ride home.
“Celebrations may turn to tragedy in an instant when someone makes the decision to drive impaired”,”’ said MADD Windsor & Essex County Community Leader Chaouki Hamka. “Spending a few minutes planning for a safe ride home will eliminate that risk.”
Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, a few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.
For party-goers:
- Take an Uber, a cab or public transit.
- Arrange for a designated driver.
- Plan to spend the night.
For party hosts:
- Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available. Party hosts looking to add non-alcoholic beverage options to their menu can check out MADD Canada sponsor Hill Street Beverage Company and their alcohol-free beer, wine, champagne and mocktails.
- Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are drinking.
- Don’t serve alcohol to anyone who is intoxicated.
- Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.
- Use the Uber app or have numbers available for taxi companies.
- Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night.
- Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to break up.
Comment With Facebook