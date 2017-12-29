SnowNow
Friday December 29th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
As you prepare to ring in 2018, MADD Windsor & Essex County is reminding everyone about the most important step in their party preparations – planning a safe and sober ride home.

“Celebrations may turn to tragedy in an instant when someone makes the decision to drive impaired”,”’ said MADD Windsor & Essex County Community Leader Chaouki Hamka. “Spending a few minutes planning for a safe ride home will eliminate that risk.”

Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, a few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.

For party-goers:

  • Take an Uber, a cab or public transit.
  • Arrange for a designated driver.
  • Plan to spend the night.

For party hosts:

  • Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available. Party hosts looking to add non-alcoholic beverage options to their menu can check out MADD Canada sponsor Hill Street Beverage Company and their alcohol-free beer, wine, champagne and mocktails.
  • Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are drinking.
  • Don’t serve alcohol to anyone who is intoxicated.
  • Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.
  • Use the Uber app or have numbers available for taxi companies.
  • Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night.
  • Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to break up.

 

 

