As you prepare to ring in 2018, MADD Windsor & Essex County is reminding everyone about the most important step in their party preparations – planning a safe and sober ride home.

“Celebrations may turn to tragedy in an instant when someone makes the decision to drive impaired”,”’ said MADD Windsor & Essex County Community Leader Chaouki Hamka. “Spending a few minutes planning for a safe ride home will eliminate that risk.”

Whether you’re attending a New Year’s bash or hosting a party yourself, a few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.

For party-goers:

Take an Uber, a cab or public transit.

Arrange for a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.

For party hosts: