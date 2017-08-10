windsoriteDOTca will be providing weekly beach reports every week, all summer long. We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday or Tuesday if it is a holiday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week.

Based on samples taken Tuesday, August 8th, 2017:

Sandpoint Beach is closed. Swimming not recommended at West Belle River, Cedar, or Colchester Beach.