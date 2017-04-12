Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday April 12th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

Tepperman’s is holding a social media Earth Day contest for in Kindergarten to Grade 8 with a chance to win a $250 RESP.

They are looking for students to share how they have or want to help the environment and our planet.

You can tell your story in multiple forms including short story, poem, pictures, art piece, song or even a video.

Entries can be submitted [email protected] no later than April 17th at 9pm..

For full contest rules, checkout their website here.

