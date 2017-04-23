ClearNow
17 °C
63 °F
ClearSun
18 °C
65 °F		ClearMon
18 °C
65 °F		Partly CloudyTue
20 °C
68 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday April 23rd, 2017

Posted at 1:03pm

City News
Print Friendly

Over 1,000 Windsorites got together to plant trees at the green space south of Wyandotte, between the streets Florence and Martinique.

Between 10 am until noon on Sunday, the groups of families, friends, and individuals planted native trees and shrubs around the area. There were 70 official Green Teams signed up this year, which is more than any other year has seen.

The event is brought to Windsor annual by the Essex Region Conservation and the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, and has added more than twenty thousand trees to the City since 1999.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.