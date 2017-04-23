Over 1,000 Windsorites got together to plant trees at the green space south of Wyandotte, between the streets Florence and Martinique.

Between 10 am until noon on Sunday, the groups of families, friends, and individuals planted native trees and shrubs around the area. There were 70 official Green Teams signed up this year, which is more than any other year has seen.

The event is brought to Windsor annual by the Essex Region Conservation and the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, and has added more than twenty thousand trees to the City since 1999.