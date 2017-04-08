Mostly CloudyNow
Saturday April 8th, 2017

Posted at 10:10pm

Community Photos
The annual Whiskers & Tails Gala took place at Caesars Windsor Saturday evening.

After enjoying a meal, attendees were able to also enjoy visits from animal alumni of the Humane Society. The dogs and cats took the stage showing off how well they are now doing with their new fur-ever homes, and meet the crowd.

This year’s Gala also included a silent auction, live performances, and a chance to mingle with other animal lovers for the evening.

Proceeds from the Gala benefit the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society.

This dapper dog went around the room collecting donations.

