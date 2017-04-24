ClearNow
Monday April 24th, 2017

Posted at 7:31am

City News
The City of Windsor along with the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County are hosting a Federal Poverty Reduction Strategy Consultation on Tuesday.

Windsorites are welcome to share the views, opinions and responses to the consultation questions posed by the federal government. To read the discussion paper and background information visit the Government of Canada’s Poverty Reduction Strategy website here.

It takes place at the Mackenzie Hall Cultural Centre with light refreshments and networking at 6pm and the consultation getting underway at 6:30pm.

