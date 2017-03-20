OvercastNow
Monday March 20th, 2017

Posted at 9:28am

Amherstburg
As part of their Community-Based Strategic Plan, the Town of Amherstburg is conducting a broadband internet service speed survey.

Residents and businesses within the Town of Amherstburg are encouraged to participate to assist the Town in identifying underserved areas within the town.

The survey includes an internet speed test which must be performed at an identified municipal address. The results of the speed test will be included as part of the survey response.

To complete the survey visit www.amherstburg.ca/internet.

