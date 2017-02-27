A new pilot project has launched giving local artists the chance to showcase their work in two city community centres.
The initiative called “wall space: community art gallery” will see artwork hung in designated areas in the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Centre and the South Windsor Recreation Complex.
Exhibitions can be by individual artists or by a group of artists and can include paintings, drawings and photography.
You can find more information on the City of Windsor website.
