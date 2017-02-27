Mostly CloudyNow
6 °C
43 °F
Chance of RainMon
10 °C
50 °F		RainTue
12 °C
54 °F		ThunderstormWed
13 °C
56 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday February 27th, 2017

Posted at 4:00pm

Arts
Print Friendly

Image from citywindsor.ca

A new pilot project has launched giving local artists the chance to showcase their work in two city community centres.

The initiative called “wall space: community art gallery” will see artwork hung in designated areas in the Gino and Liz Marcus Community Centre and the South Windsor Recreation Complex.

Exhibitions can be by individual artists or by a group of artists and can include paintings, drawings and photography.

You can find more information on the City of Windsor website.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.