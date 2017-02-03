

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 over 150 attendees gathered for the Essex-Windsor EMS first annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony, honouring those on staff and in the community who best represent the service’s values of accountability, integrity and compassion.

Paramedics were awarded with long-time service award medals for those who have dedicated an outstanding 35, 25 and 15 years of compassion and commitment to the service and residents of Windsor-Essex.

“Our Paramedics and staff work diligently day in and day out to ensure the highest quality of pre-hospital emergency care” said Bruce Krauter, Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS. “They are a tireless group of individuals, who love the work they do and we are proud to be able to honour them for an evening and show our appreciation”.

Essex-Windsor EMS also handed out individual awards in the following categories:

Rookie of the Year: Scott Miller

Paramedic Mentor of the Year: Mechelle Murphy

Fellowship Award: Shannon Ingall

Community Award: Michelle Maluske, CTV Windsor

Meritorious Service Coin: Brian Fuerth and Natalie Demarco