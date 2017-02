Windsor broke another weather record Wednesday.

The record setback in 1984 was 12.4°C, and Wednesday saw a daytime high of 16.8°C.

On Saturday we reached a high of 19°C breaking the record of 12.9°C set back in 2011.

Sunday we saw a daytime high of 17.1°C breaking the record set back in 1994 of 14.2°C.

We could break one more record Thursday with a predicted high of 18°C. The record for that day was set back in 2000 at 15.8 °C.