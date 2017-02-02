This coming Monday, February 6th there is another chance to help five-month-old Madalayna Ducharme find her match.

She was recently diagnosed with malignant infantile osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder that prevents her bones from working properly and they become too dense. This disorder attacks vision, hearing and is life threatening.

Madalayna needs to rely on the generosity of a stranger to help save her life.

The Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association will host a Get Swabbed! registration event at the University of Windsor CAW Student Centre on the 2nd Floor from 10:30am to 3:30pm.

The age requirement to register as a Stem Cell Donor is 17-35 years. The registrant must possess a Canadian Government issued health card.

A blood donor clinic will be held concurrrently at the same location. Her treatment plan will include many blood transfusions, so it is equally important for people to come out and donate blood in her honour also.