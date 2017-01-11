American music legend, Jackson Browne, will perform on The Colosseum stage Thursday, April 20th at 8pm with Sara and Sean Watkins on his (Pretty Much) Acoustictour.

Jackson Browne achieved legendary success with his unique gift to music in the 1970’s. He has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting with his iconic hits of “Somebody’s Baby”, “Running on Empty”, “The Pretender” and “These Days”.

A member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Browne has proved to be one of the most enduring and acclaimed artists of the 20th century.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon on Saturday January 21st.