Black History Month kicked off in Windsor tonight with a celebration of music, poetry, and stories at The Caribbean Centre on Central Avenue.

The Government of Canada officially recognized the month of February as Black History Month in 1995, and Windsor-Essex observes it with over twenty-five events happening throughout the next four weeks. Tonight’s affair was the official launch of the 2017 activity schedule as well as the chance for local musicians and activists to share their messages with the community.

Nearly one hundred people crowded the east-end centre to hear performances by Jessica Fraught, Teajai Travis, and Amber Tomlin, as well as a number of “Stories of Courage,” which were tales of true historical events told by Gale Carter. Carter shared accounts of Viola Desmond and Josiah Hensen, among others.

“Stories of Courage” is the national theme for this year’s Black History Month celebrations. Essex County Black Historical Research Society’s Irene Moore Davis encouraged attendees to look back on these incidents and to “think about what it means to show that kind of courage today.”

Member of Parliament Tracey Ramsey was also in attendance, and expressed her excitement for this month’s upcoming events. She feels that it “speaks to us as a community that we embrace all of our cultures,” and looks forward to the activities planned throughout the region.

The Amherstburg Freedom Museum, The Chimczuk Museum, and The University of Windsor, among others, will be hosting special events throughout February. For more information and a complete set of listings, visit The Windsor-Essex Black History Month Activity Schedule.