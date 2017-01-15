Written by For The Love of Paws:

Buddy is a lively, energetic, affectionate 3 year old, 12 lbs. Chihuahua mix with an interest in all things fun… the outdoors, toys, and lots of affection! He can amuse himself for hours with a stuffy, or be your trusty sidekick on long walks.

Buddy’s training is coming along, and he can be relied on to sit and he’s learning to walk nicely on a leash. Buddy would do well with another dog in the family. He’d also do best in a household without younger children or cats.