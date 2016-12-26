A reminder to those living in Tecumseh that changes to the town’s waste pick-up rules come into effect in the new year.

As of January 1st, 2017, waste must be placed at the curb for weekly pick-up in hard-sided containers.

The containers must meet the following requirements:

A rigid metal or plastic container having:

(a) external handles and a watertight lid;

(b) a lid which is readily separable from the container;

(c) a capacity of not more than 125 L (33 gallons);

(d) an external height no greater than 100 centimeters (39 inches);

(e) an internal width or diameter no greater than 50 centimeters (20 inches); and

(f) a diameter at the top equal to or greater than the diameter at the bottom or; A 340 L (90

gallon) Approved Roll-out Cart; or

(a) external handles and a watertight lid; (b) a lid which is readily separable from the container; (c) a capacity of not more than 125 L (33 gallons); (d) an external height no greater than 100 centimeters (39 inches); (e) an internal width or diameter no greater than 50 centimeters (20 inches); and (f) a diameter at the top equal to or greater than the diameter at the bottom or; A 340 L (90 gallon) Approved Roll-out Cart; or A properly covered metal Bulk Lift Container that is compatible with the collection equipment.

Any garbage not placed in a hard-sided container with a watertight lid will not be collected and property owners may be subject to fines.