RainNow
13 °C
55 °F
RainMon
12 °C
55 °F		OvercastTue
1 °C
33 °F		Partly CloudyWed
1 °C
33 °F
4
Send Us A News Tip

Monday December 26th, 2016

Posted at 3:16pm

Tecumseh
Print Friendly

A reminder to those living in Tecumseh that changes to the town’s waste pick-up rules come into effect in the new year.

As of January 1st, 2017, waste must be placed at the curb for weekly pick-up in hard-sided containers.

The containers must meet the following requirements:

  • A rigid metal or plastic container having:
    (a) external handles and a watertight lid;
    (b) a lid which is readily separable from the container;
    (c) a capacity of not more than 125 L (33 gallons);
    (d) an external height no greater than 100 centimeters (39 inches);
    (e) an internal width or diameter no greater than 50 centimeters (20 inches); and
    (f) a diameter at the top equal to or greater than the diameter at the bottom or; A 340 L (90
    gallon) Approved Roll-out Cart; or
  • A properly covered metal Bulk Lift Container that is compatible with the collection equipment.

Any garbage not placed in a hard-sided container with a watertight lid will not be collected and property owners may be subject to fines.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.

Or Comment Anonymously

NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.