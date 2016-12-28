Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Posted at 10:00am

City News
The City of Windsor is considering the elimination of its spay/neuter voucher program for feral and owned cats.

The program was first started in 2012 with a budget of $75,000. The 2013 budget was reduced by $25,000 to reflect the actual activity from the 2012 pilot program and has remained at the same budget level since.

As of October 12th, 2016 city administration says that a total of 3,041 feral and owned cats have been spayed or neutered since the inception of this program.

The redemption rate of these vouchers was 77% in 2014 and 72% in 2015. The 2016 redemptions are currently at 68% and are projected to be 82% by year end.

Administration, which is recommending eliminating the program to city council, says that the “cat voucher program is not a mandatory service and therefore, it is being submitted for consideration as a budget reduction.”

City Council will make the final decision at their budget meeting on January 23rd.

