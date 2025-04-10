Your Ultimate Guide To Easter In YQG

Your Ultimate Guide To Easter In YQG

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Spring is in the air, and Easter is the perfect time to celebrate with family, friends, and fun-filled activities in Windsor Essex! Whether you’re hunting for the best Easter egg events, indulging in a delicious holiday brunch, or looking for unique local gifts and treats, our region is brimming with ways to make your Easter weekend extra special. From charming outdoor adventures to seasonal shopping and sweet surprises, we’ve rounded up the best ways to embrace the holiday spirit. Get ready to hop into an unforgettable Easter in Windsor Essex!

Hop Into Easter Fun:

Family-Friendly Events & Activities

Use our Windsor Essex Easter Guide to find the must-dos and must-eats throughout Windsor Essex: a roundup of Easter egg hunts, brunches, and springtime activities perfect for families:

Visit the Easter Bunny at Devonshire Mall and Tecumseh Mall until April 19th.

Nibble on some breakfast with the Easter Bunny at The Chrysler Theatre Sunday April 13th from 10am to 12pm.

Splash into Easter Weekend at Adventure Bay Family Water Park featuring extended hours Good Friday through Easter Monday. PLUS a special appearance by the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 19th from 11:30am – 12:30pm and 1 – 2 pm.

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village has a full line up of celebrations including Bunny Bingo, Easter Egg Hunt, Face Painting and much more Saturday April 19th from 12pm to 4pm.

Don’t forget to check the Easter Guide often as new events are added quicker than the Easter Bunny can hide his eggs!

Easter Eats:

Where to Find the Best Brunches & Treats in Windsor Essex

That’s right, the Windsor Essex Easter Guide is your one-stop shop to find the best spots for Easter brunch and more:

Join in for a memorable Easter celebration at the historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville on Sunday April 20th, co-produced by the City of Windsor’s Culture & Events Department and exclusive caterer, Thyme To-Go. Enjoy a delicious brunch buffet crafted by Head Chef Julie Myers, inspired by the manor’s rich history and world travel, featuring fresh and local ingredients.

Bring your family and friends and enjoy Ciociaro’s tasty brunch buffet this Easter Sunday. Call the office to make a reservation today!

Celebrate Easter with your loved ones at Caboto Club’s Easter Brunch, offering a variety of choices from breakfast items to veal, lamb, pasta, and much more! With options to satisfy every palate, it’s the ideal gathering for the entire family to cherish.

Let the cooks at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts take care of your Easter Brunch plans this year! With seatings at 11:00am, 11:30am and 12:00pm, you and your family & friends can enjoy an Easter buffet featuring a dessert buffet extravaganza!

Celebrate Easter with festive brunch & dinner buffets at the River Room! Enjoy a delicious brunch or dinner with holiday favourites and stunning Detroit skyline views.

Don’t forget to check the Easter Guide often!

Spring into the Season:

Outdoor Adventures & Blossoming Beauty in Windsor Essex

Celebrate the arrival of spring this Easter weekend by exploring the beautiful parks and trails of Windsor Essex! As the season awakens, vibrant flowers begin to bloom, creating the perfect backdrop for a refreshing nature walk or a peaceful family outing. Whether you’re strolling through a scenic garden, hiking a forested trail, or simply enjoying a picnic among the blossoms, it’s the perfect way to embrace the beauty of spring and make the most of the long weekend. Lace up your walking shoes and let nature welcome you into the new season!

A few of our favourites are Reaume Park and Coventry Gardens in Windsor, King’s Navy Yard Park in Amherstburg and Lakeside Park in Kingsville. Explore CWATS – the County Wide Active Transportation System and keep you eye out for animals awakening with the spring warmth!

Take a look at our Birding Guide and see how many species of birds you can spot on the Spring Migration!

Easter Weekend Getaway:

Plan a Spring Staycation in Windsor Essex

Make the most of the long weekend with a spring staycation in Windsor Essex! Whether you’re looking for a relaxing retreat like Wilderness Retreat & Nordic Spa or Estate of Health, or a fun-filled family getaway like a stay at the Best Western Plus Waterfront Hotel, conveniently located next to Adventure Bay Family Water Park, Museum Windsor and Art Windsor Essex or a romantic getaway to EPIC Wine Country with stays at The Grove Hotel in Kingsville or The Grove Motel in Colchester, our region offers the perfect mix of charming accommodations, delicious dining, and exciting activities.

Enjoy a cozy stay at a boutique hotel or a lakeside escape, indulge in seasonal menus at top local restaurants, and explore scenic parks and trails bursting with spring blooms. From Easter brunches and festive events to unique shopping experiences and winery visits, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the season. Plan your perfect Easter weekend getaway and discover all that Windsor Essex has to offer! Head to visitwindsoressex.com to start your planning today!

Local Easter Shopping Guide:

Unique Gifts & Treats from Windsor Essex Businesses

This Easter, make your celebrations extra special by shopping local and discovering unique gifts and treats from Windsor Essex businesses! From charming artisan markets and boutique gift shops to specialty food stores brimming with handcrafted chocolates, baked goods, and gourmet delights, there are endless ways to find the perfect Easter surprise. Whether you’re filling Easter baskets with locally made sweets, picking up fresh ingredients for a holiday feast, or searching for one-of-a-kind décor, shopping local not only supports small businesses but also adds a personal touch to your festivities.

Hop into Urban Art Market for for 100% locally made pottery, knitwear, greeting cards, jewellery and more! Head to Kingsville and stop in to The Local Maker for even more handmade artisan gifts. Dutch Boys Chocolates just down the street will have the perfect Easter chocolate to add to your Easter basket! Whiskeyjack Boutique in downtown Windsor carries a curated collection of 100% Canadian-made products from all over the country. Spend an afternoon strolling the streets of Amherstburg and pop into River Bookshop, White Woods Home and of course you can’t miss Eveyln’s Candy House with their bunny collection and Jacek Spring Collection dessert eggs! Need to grab all of the ingredients for the perfect Easter meal you’re hosting? Head to the The Farm House Market – your one-stop shop for produce, meats and of course delicious treats!

Be sure to savor the sweet memories made with family and friends this Easter. Whether you spend your time on an exciting egg hunt, indulging in seasonal treats, or exploring the beauty of spring, we hope your holiday is filled with joy and adventure. Browse our Windsor Essex Easter Event Guide for egg-citing adventures! Keep the spirit of exploration alive by discovering more hidden gems and local delights throughout the season. Wishing you a hoppy Easter and a spring full of new experiences in Windsor Essex!

