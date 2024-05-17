Your Guide To Summer Fun In YQG

Your Guide to Summer Fun In #YQG

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Summer, summer, summertime. But there is NO time to sit back and unwind — not when there is a summer festivals and events schedule like we have in Windsor Essex! There is absolutely no excuse to sit around and be bored. Keep reading for ways to jam-pack your schedule, relive your childhood and experience the sites and sounds of YQG in the summer!

Start your summer off right with our Summer Festival and Events Guide. Your one stop shop for a list of the biggest and best attractions happening in Windsor Essex all summer long -and into the fall!

JUNE

The festival season ramps up in June with Art in the Park starting things off June 1st & 2nd. One of Ontario’s largest outdoor arts and crafts shows and a favourite tradition! If you’re looking for a bit more action head to the Tecumseh F7 Festival: watch as local firefighters and firefighter students go head-to-head in a Firefighter Combat Challenge at this family friendly event taking place on Saturday June 8th at Fire Hall 2!

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival returns June 6th – 9th to the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. The LaSalle Strawberry Festival offers a full lineup of entertainment, a carnival, LaSalle’s cherished parade, fireworks, and food, including local strawberries of course! Lead in to the LaSalle Strawberry Festival with the Wolfhead Distillery Strawberrylicious Food & Drink Fest at the LaSalle Landing Event Centre on Saturday June 1st to celebrate the launch of Wolfhead’s new strawberry gin!

Enjoy a FREE day of Family Fun on Saturday June 15th at Open Farms. Explore some of our W.E. Heart Local partners – each offering a unique experience. Think farm fresh tastings, behind-the-scenes tours and hands on activities to learn all about what our farmers do to bring you fresh produce!

Bring your appetite and enjoy a feast for the senses at Carrousel of the Nations. Carrousel is a 49-year celebration of culture and tradition with villages around Windsor Essex sharing music, history, language and of course food from around the world. Carrousel takes place over two weekends, June 14th – 16th and 21st -23rd.

The Ford Fireworks blast into town Monday June 24th at 9:55pm. One of the area’s signature events: grab your lawn chairs, bring your picnic blanket or plan a full night out in Downtown Windsor.

JULY

Canada Day celebrations abound in Windsor Essex. Parades, fireworks, music and more will make for a weekend full of red and white! Head over to visitwindsoressex.com/canadaday for all of the fun happenings taking place.

Enjoy four days of action-packed and family-friendly fun at the Essex Fun Fest. Activities for all ages, from awesome amusement rides and Kids’ Zone, to live entertainment and thrilling shows. Enjoy great food, cold drinks and a wide range of local vendors. Take it to the lake the following weekend when you splash into fun at Belle River Sunsplash taking place July 12th – 14th at Lakeview Park and West Beach.

AUGUST

The summer festivals are just heating up as we head into August with Hogs for Hospice roaring into town on the Civic Holiday Weekend, August 2nd – 4th. Don’t miss concerts by Justin Moore with Special Guest Priscilla Block on Friday August 2nd and Stone Temple Pilots with special guests Quiet Riot on Saturday August 3rd at Seacliff Park Amphitheatre.

Enjoy an EPIC Afternoon at Viewpointe Estate Winery Saturday August 10th where you’ll indulge in wine tastings from 15 different EPIC Wineries. Winemakers and winery owners will be on hand pouring their best vintages for you!

Show your pride at Windsor-Essex Pride Fest! The annual community celebration returns to Lanspeary Park August 6th – 11th featuring amazing local theatre, music, art and entertainment. Mark you calendar for the Pride Fest Parade Saturday August 11th at 11am on Ottawa Street!

Food trucks, exotic cars and a movie under the stars! Bring the whole family to this free event where there’s something for everyone at Tecumseh Twilight! Enjoy a tasty meal while listening to live music and then check out the lineup of exotic cars, courtesy of Windsor Exotic Car Club (WECC). Don’t forget your blanket or lawn chair so you can finish off the evening with an outdoor movie in the park.

Round out the summer with one of the last weekends spent strolling the beautiful grounds of Fort Malden for Art by the River, Saturday and Sunday August 23rd and 24th. Enjoy artists and artisans from across Ontario and soak up the sun.

All Summer Long

Enjoy Amherstburg Open Air Weekends June 2nd – September 3rd: Live entertainment, yoga in the park, night markets, Children’s Play Amherstburg and more!

Caesars Windsor is heating up the Colosseum Stage with summer concerts and comedians to bring some extra sizzle to your summer nights!

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has your fill of farm fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers and unique artisan foods every Saturday, 9am to 2pm through to October 26th.

Make it a summer to remember with a trip to Pelee Island! Take a few minutes to read through our “Know Before You Go” blog for tips and trips to make the most of your Island getaway!

For all of your summer planning head to our Events Calendar and check out our downloadable Summer Festival & Events Guide to make your summer fun plans easy in Windsor Essex. Our guide features the biggest & best events happening in Windsor Essex this summer. Download it now, print it out, and keep it handy for great events to visit!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.