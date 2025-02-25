Your Guide To Paczki Day!

Your Guide To Paczki Day!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Paczki Day returns Tuesday March 4th! Now is the time to prepare for everyone’s favourite once-a-year indulgent treat! We’ve put together a mouth-watering Paczki Day Guide for where to get your hands on the little round balls of deliciousness.

“Paczki Day” (pronounced “poonch-key”) is a Polish tradition that takes place on Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras. Paczki are deep-fried pastries that resemble filled doughnuts. They are traditionally made with a rich, sweet dough and filled with various sweet fillings like fruit preserves, custard, or cream.

https://www.instagram.com/torus.doughnuts/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=367e48b0-b9e1-49fa-a766-a5a3e349b14e

Paczki Day, traditionally, is a day to indulge in these delicious pastries before the fasting period of Lent begins. It’s a time for people to use up ingredients like sugar, butter, and lard before the Lenten season of fasting and abstinence.

Windsor Essex is home to a significant Polish population, that, along with our proximity to Hamtramck in Detroit make Windsor Essex the perfect spot to indulge with a treat from our local bakeries and markets. Bakeries and communities organize Paczki Day celebrations, where people come together to enjoy these delectable treats. It’s a festive and tasty way to mark the approaching Lenten season.

More Paczki Fun!

For something a little less-traditional and a great way to show off your love of paczki’s check out Brand Dead’s paczki pins! Open up the lid on the pin to find a four pack of glitter Paczki! Pins are available to purchase in the online store.

Mark you calendar, check out our Paczki Day Guide and get your pre-orders in! Most local bakeries will ask for pre-orders, but there are a handful of businesses that will have paczki available to purchase on March 4th so be sure to make your plans ahead of time!

Pre-order from favourites like:

Blak’s Bakery and Craft Heads Brewing Company have teamed up to bring you the Paczki Collab! This special pack includes four Craft Heads Paczki cans (473mL) in a mix pack, along with six delicious paczki from Blak’s Bakery. Customers can choose from flavors such as raspberry, custard, Nutella, strawberry, lemon, spiced apple, blueberry, plum, or opt for a mix pack. The Mix-Pack Paczki includes raspberry, custard, blueberry, strawberry, lemon, and spiced apple, with no substitutions.

… and check out our Paczki Day Guide for more!

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.