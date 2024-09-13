Your Guide To Friday The 13th In Windsor Essex!

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th… a day of legends and lore! Whether it is a scary day where you’re avoiding black cats and ladders or you treat it as an extra lucky day, we’re looking at it as the official kick off to the Halloween Season in Windsor Essex!

With no shortage of ghouls and goblins to entertain you with frightful delights all season long keep reading for a few of our suggestions to add some BOO! to your plans.

CROSSROADS ~ GHOST STORIES

Nothing says Halloween quite like a good old fashioned Ghost Story. Register today for your FREE digital CROSSROADS pass to explore sites of historical interest in Windsor Essex. For a limited time we’ve included authentic ghost stories to add some goosebumps to your exploration! Read the ghost stories and then explore their locations in person!

2024 WINDSOR ESSEX HALLOWEEN GUIDE

Get ready for a thrilling Halloween season in Windsor Essex! Our Halloween Guide is your go-to resource for the best haunted attractions, eerie events, and family-friendly activities across the region. Discover all the must-see sights and chilling experiences this Halloween!

FORT MALDEN BY CANDLELIGHT

Travel back in time by attending a candlelight tour. Explore the centuries-old fort and hear about the thrilling stories of those who lived and served within the walls. Explore candle-lit buildings and listen to stories of the soldiers who lived at Fort Malden over 200 years ago. There are several dates to choose from between September 27th and October 26th. Click here for more info.

SCAREHOUSE WINDSOR

For a truly frightful experience you need to visit Scarehouse Windsor. Boasting more than 20,000 square feet of the things you only thought existed in your nightmares. Scarehouse will lead you through your darkest fears, and confront your every demon. Scarehouse Windsor is 3 attractions under 1 roof -plus unique dining experiences!

HOWL AT THE MOON DINNER AT OXLEY ESTATE WINERY

It may be a few days after Friday the 13th but every good werewolf loves a full moon. Celebrate the Harvest Moon at Oxley on Tuesday, September 17th and enjoy amazing food, delicious wine and great company. Reservations required, available from 5 – 8 p.m. Live Music by Kelly Howell from 5 – 9 p.m.

Check back often to our Halloween Guide as new events will be added as we get closer to October 31st!

