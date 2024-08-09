Your Guide To An Adventure Filled Weekend!

The Perfect Outdoor Adventure Weekend

Hello Weekend Warriors! If you haven’t checked out Essex County yet, you are missing out! To start you off right on your adventure to this neck of the woods, we have put together the perfect itinerary for you. This itinerary combines relaxation, culinary delights, outdoor adventures, and cultural exploration, ensuring a memorable weekend escape to Essex County, Ontario.

Day 1 (Friday):

Drive to Kingsville

Set off on your journey toward Essex County. For your reference, here are driving times from different destinations to Kingsville, Ontario: Toronto – 3 hours and 30 minutes Hamilton – 3 hours and 10 minutes Kitchener/Waterloo – 2 hours and 50 minutes London – 2 hours Windsor – 35 minutes Detroit – 50 minutes



Midday: Arrival and Check-in

Arrive at Distinctive Inns of Kingsville. Distinctive Inns are a series of charming bed and breakfasts in Kingsville, Ontario, each with their own personality and quaint atmosphere. Each Inn is also within walking distance of many local restaurants and nature areas in Kingsville. Unwind and settle into your accommodations.

Early Afternoon: Lunch at Banded Goose Brewing Company

Make the short walk around the corner to Banded Goose Brewing Company for lunch. Relish their delicious Chicken Banh Mi sandwich paired with their handcrafted beers brewed on-site. They even have games like foosball and darts on their outdoor patio so that you can pair your food with fun! If you’re lucky, you may also get dinner and a show as you listen to one of the area’s local artists perform.

Late Afternoon: Kayaking Cedar Creek with Somewhere Else Experience

Venture to Cedar Creek and rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards from Somewhere Else Experience! Navigate through serene waters surrounded by lush greenery and immerse yourself in nature. You’ll see many forms of wildlife as you paddle up the creek, such as herons, turtles, egrets, and possibly even turkeys! Paddling in Cedar Creek truly feels like you’ve been transported to the Carolina Coast.

Evening: Craft Beer and Dinner at Cured Craft Brewing Co.

Relax at Cured Craft Brewing Co. in Leamington, a local brewery known for its innovative brews and cozy atmosphere. Make sure to sample their large variety of craft beers, including seasonal taps that are served in a board shaped like Essex County! Savour their delicious pretzel bites as a starter, and enjoy one of their delicious burgers, sandwiches, or pizza pies for your dinner. This is the perfect way to end an awesome first day in the county!

Day 2 (Saturday):

Morning: Brunch at Beach House Grill

Head to Beach House Grill for a delightful brunch experience overlooking the scenic shores of Lake Erie. Indulge in their famous Chicken Bacon Waffles or their delicious Traditional Bennie. Don’t forget to pair your meal with refreshing Mango Mimosas!

Late Morning: Biking the Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail

Hop on your bicycles from Distinctive Inns and embark on a leisurely ride along the Chrysler Canada Greenway Trail. This converted rail trail offers picturesque views of lush countryside, vineyards, and farms. This trail was once used by the Hiram Walker distillery in Windsor to transport people and goods out into the county, but now it is a scenic and peaceful route that winds its way through the county for 50km!

Early Afternoon: Lunch at The Main Grill and Ale House

Return to Kingsville and enjoy lunch at The Main Grill and Ale House, just around the corner from your bed and breakfast. Try their signature West Coast Burger which combines a tasty homemade patty with guacamole! Their Lake Erie perch is also to die for. You can’t come to Ontario’s Erie Shore without trying fresh Lake Erie perch. Accompany your meal with a local craft beer from Kingsville Brewery to complete your experience.

Afternoon: Visit Point Pelee National Park

After lunch, head to Point Pelee National Park, known for its unique ecosystems and diverse wildlife. A must-do experience is walking to the tip of Point Pelee, the southernmost point of mainland Canada, to take in panoramic views of Lake Erie. If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, another awesome experience is walking the Marsh Boardwalk within the National Park. Marvel at the vibrant flora and fauna thriving in this wetland habitat, including rare bird species and aquatic life. Point Pelee is also a key stopover for migrating Monarch butterflies! Finish off your time at the park with a trail walk through Carolinian Forest, or take a dip to cool off at one of the park’s many beaches.

Evening: Sunset Kayak with Pelee Wings

Experience the tranquility of Lake Erie as you embark on a sunset kayak tour with Pelee Wings. You’ll be guided by knowledgeable kayakers, who may even show you a demonstration on how to rescue a fellow kayaker if they end up in the lake! Paddle along the shoreline and witness the stunning sunset casting its golden hues over the water. After the tour, enjoy a lakeside meal with the Pelee Wings team and fellow kayak enthusiasts as you watch the sun set over Lake Erie.

Day 3 (Sunday):

Morning: Breakfast at Eclectic Love

Start your day with a hearty breakfast at Eclectic Love, a cozy cafe known for its creative dishes. Savour delicious delights such their Huevos Rancheros, Fungi Toast, and their signature fluffy pancakes with berry jam. A big highlight of Eclectic Love is also the unique décor, which transports you to a playful, oceanside café in Miami Beach. Make sure to pair your meal with a refreshing mimosa, or one of their rotating signature cocktails!

Late Morning: Wine Tasting at Pelee Island Winery

Keep the good vibes going by heading down the road to Kingsville’s Pelee Island Winery, one of Canada’s oldest and most acclaimed wineries. While the original winery is located on Pelee Island itself, most of the production and bottling takes place at the Kingsville winery. Enjoy a guided wine-tasting session and discover their award-winning wines, many of which can only be purchased at the Pelee Island Winery itself. Take your wine outside to the patio, where you’ll find fun games like cornhole and Jenga!

Early Afternoon: Shopping at Cindy’s Home and Garden & Anna’s Garden Home and Wellness

Before heading out, make sure to explore these popular shops in Kingsville. Browse through unique homewares, plants, and wellness products at Cindy’s Home and Garden and Anna’s Garden Home and Wellness, perfect for picking up souvenirs or gifts. Their selection of flowers and plants will be the perfect to addition to your home, and will remind you of your special adventure to Essex County!

Afternoon: Departure

Depending on your departure time, you may have some free time to relax or explore more of Kingsville before heading home, filled with fond memories of your weekend getaway in Essex County. Have a safe trip home, with your bellies and your hearts full!

We hope that this itinerary has given you inspiration and helpful tips for exploring Essex County’s Erie Shore! See you there!

Original Blog Post by David and Graham of outforatrek

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.