Your Farm Fresh Guide To Windsor Essex

Farm Fresh & Fantastic In Windsor Essex

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Spring means fresh and fresh means local and that’s where W.E. Heart Local comes in. For the latest and greatest and most freshness in Windsor Essex register for the W.E. Heart Local digital pass. Let it be your guide this spring, summer and into the fall for locally-produced fruits, vegetables, meats, crews, wines and more!

GET A TASTE

Stop into a winery, tour a vineyard, taste a crisp white or bold red and enjoy the wines that are produced in Windsor Essex, located at the same latitude as northern California. Pop some additional corks with the purchase of the EPIC Digital Wine Tasting Pass.

For the beer loving: lounge on a patio, crack open a cold one and explore the craft breweries in Windsor Essex that bring barley to beer. Better yet, purchase a Flight Log and expand your tour along the Barrels Bottles and Brews Trail.

For a crisp and refreshing drink visit the cideries partnered with W.E. Heart Local like Carolinia Cider Co., The Little Cider Company and Windmill Ridge.

Explore our rural roads and stop in to charming road side stands, farm fresh markets and filled-to-the-brim shops to bring home the delights that Windsor Essex has to offer. We’re talking everything from veggies to honey and lavender to freshly caught fish. Spend a day exploring or add it to your weekly rotation. Once you get a taste of freshness you won’t want to go without!

Speaking of your weekly rotation, you’ll want to add in the Amherstburg Farmers Market and Downtown Windsor Farmers Market for Saturday stops to visit the farmers and vendors that work all week to put their best for sale for you!

EXPERIENCE FARM LIFE

Join us for Farm In The City Day taking place THIS Saturday, May 25th at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market from 9am until 2pm. Get an up close peek into life on the farm while enjoying 10+ experiences to learn about agriculture, animals and where your food comes from. This FREE event will feature activities, meet the farmer information sessions, educational displays and entertainment. Click here to check out the full details and join us for a fun-filled FARM-tastic day!

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Mark your calendar for Open Farms 2024 taking place Saturday June 15th for a day of family fun exploring some of our W.E. Heart Local partners – each offering a unique experience. Head to weheartlocal.ca/openfarms for a full list of participating partners. When you participate in at least 4 activities on the Open Farms Digital Pass on Saturday June 15th you’ll automatically be entered into the W.E. Heart Local grand prize draw taking place on June 30th for $250 in W.E. Heart Local Products!

Visit weheartlocal.ca to register for your FREE W.E. Heart Local digital pass and use it to guide you to the freshest find in Windsor Essex. There’s perks too: the more you explore and check in the more exclusive offers you get!

Get a jump start on summer bbq planning with Tailgate Takeout’s original blog “A W.E. Heart Local Summer Barbeque”.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.