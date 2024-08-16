Top Ten Ways To Make A Splash This Summer!

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Windsor Essex is surrounded by three great bodies of water: Lake St. Clair to the North, Lake Erie to the South and the Detroit River connecting the two. In addition we’re home to an abundance of rivers, ponds, creeks and streams that flow throughout the municipalities. The abundance of water our region leads to opportunities for exploring, adventure and relaxation – and everything in between. Here’s our top ten ways to make a splash this summer!

1.Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Make a splash at Adventure Bay on one of their 10 water slides, FlowRider surf simulator, wave pool, activity pool, Tot Loch slides, lazy river and much more! Located in Windsor’s downtown core, this indoor water park is just minutes away from a host of attractions, amenities, accommodations and the Detroit-Windsor border. Currently open for summer hours daily, 10am to 6pm.

2.RAW Watersports

Maximize your fun on the water with RAW Watersports – offering Sea Doo and boat rentals on Lake St. Clair. Their brand new fleet of boats include pontoon boats, fishing boats, jet boats and sea doo’s. They offer Temporary Boater Licenses if you do not have a Pleasure Craft Operators Card and will even load your rental on a trailer and tow to your favourite lake. Guided, captained tours are also available if you’re looking for pure relaxation.

3.River Canard Canoe Co.

Offering canoe, kayak, row boat and paddle board rentals plus guided tours, overnight camping and special events. Enjoy easy paddling on slow moving water while you view the unique wildlife and plants. River Canard Canoe Co. also offers guided historical tours of the old French settlement important in the War of 1812.

4.Peche Island Tour

The City of Windsor hosts boat tours from Lakeview Park Marina to Peche Island on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (weather permitting) until early October. Tours begin each day at 10:00 a.m., and the last ride to the island takes place at 1:00 p.m. A maximum of six riders can travel each voyage, with up to two trips crossing each hour. Tours will leave the marina on the hour and return from Peche Island on the half-hour. Cost for the round trip is $7.75 per person, with the exception of children under the age of three, who may ride for free. Discover the 86-acre island purchased by Hiram Walker in 1883 and all of its beauty!

5.Pelee Island Ferry

What better way to make a splash then to splash through Lake Erie to Pelee Island? Enjoy a 1.5 hour cruise over to Pelee Island for a step back in time in our own private island paradise. Visiting Pelee Island does require a bit of advance planning so be sure to check out our ‘Know Before You Go‘ blog and book ahead if you’d like to bring your vehicle on the ferry!

6.Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop

Pelee wings has everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors including kayak and paddle board rentals, kayak training and hosted events. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or just starting out Pelee Wings is perfect for all skill levels. Enjoy an evening paddle you won’t soon forget!

7.Urban Surf Co.

For those who want to discover Lake St Clair and enjoy the outdoors there is no better way to get closer than at Urban Surf. Urban Surf offers paddle board and single, double and even pedal kayak rentals along with sunset and sunrise paddles and even paddle board fitness classes!

8.Ure’s Mini Golf

Maybe this is one time you don’t want to make a splash…but you can enjoy the water features any way! Ure’s Mini Golf is 18 holes of fun and excitement. The course features 2 streams, 4 ponds, 5 fountains and even a waterfall! Enjoy a home-cooked mill and make sure the winner buys everyone ice cream!

9.Windsor Premier Cruises

Explore Windsor and Detroit’s skyline with Windsor Premier Cruises sightseeing, sunset and dinner cruises. Special themed nights are scheduled throughout the year as well. A cruise is a great way to make a splash for visitors and locals alike and take in the city views from a different angle!

10.Dockside Fisheries and Taylor Fish Company

For the freshest lake to plate dining head to Dockside Fisheries for fresh Lake Erie Perch and Pickerel and seafood from every coast. Taylor Fish Company serves up their fresh catch of yellow and white perch, pickerel and bass. PLUS from Victoria Day to Thanksgiving enjoy a perch, pickerel, shrimp or chicken dinner from the fish trailer season with their famous one-step breading!

BONUS:

Keep the water theme going and book a stay at The Grove Hotel in their “On The Lake” room and explore Main Street in Kingsville. Or The Grove Motel in the “Life’s A Beach” room just steps away from Colchester Beach and Harbour.

Don’t let the summer pass you by without diving in to the water that surrounds us and making the most of our extended summer season! For more information, ideas and resources for exploring the water ways of Essex County check out our On The Water section.

Sponsored story by Tourism Windsor Essex. For more details on Tourism Windsor Essex click their website, or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.