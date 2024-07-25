Top Spots For Exploring History In Windsor Essex

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

There are so many reasons to visit Windsor and Essex County.

Many locals will call attention to the incredible local pizza style, the warm weather, and the stunning Art Deco view of the Detroit skyline – but Windsor Essex is also rich in history.

From military battles, to rum-running; from the Underground Railroad, to the creation of a world-class distillery, there is always something new to learn in the Southernmost county in Canada.

If you’re intending to come explore our wonderful area, we’ve put together a list of recommendations based on the town or neighbourhood that strikes your fancy.

AMHERSTBURG:

Amherstburg, Ontario, is one of the oldest and most charming towns our province has to offer. A British stronghold during the war of 1812, it was the location of one of the largest freshwater battles of its time. Looking at the turquoise waters from the peaceful King’s Navy Yard Park, it’s hard to imagine that type of chaos… That is, until you visit the preserved military fortress just a few steps to the East.

Here’s how to make your visit to Amherstburg go down in history:

11:30AM – LUNCH AT THE ARTISAN GRILL

It’s important for you to fuel up for your day of sightseeing, and the Artisan Grill is the perfect place to do it. Located in the heart of Amherstburg on bustling Dalhousie Street, the ivy-covered building and stone interior walls will have you feeling like you jumped back in time.

Luckily, their menu is anything but dated! We were blessed with an extensive wine list, a wide variety of premium beers on-tap, and some of the greatest customer service we have had to date.

Avery, our kind and attentive server, was happy to share her knowledge of the area and hype us up for the day of exploration ahead. When we mentioned our upcoming trip to Fort Malden, she added that her neighbour worked at the site, and was often seen leaving her house in full Historic Period Dress.

Getting into the nautical spirit, I ordered a lobster grilled cheese (which was HUGE), and their soup of the day – a roasted red pepper, also phenomenal. I also ordered a large glass of sauvignon blanc, because if you’re gonna go lobster, you may as well do it right!

12:30PM – GIBSON GALLERY

Just a 5-minute walk from the Amherstburg core is the Gibson Gallery.

Located inside a former Michigan Central Railroad Station, it has since been renovated, restored, and turned into a visual arts centre – but with the high ceilings and beveled glass windows, the space itself is an art piece!

An artist heavily featured on the gallery walls is Carole Deschaine, who makes mixed-medium sculptures of fish. Many of her works aren’t for sale, but I had my eye on some statement glassware from LRRR Designs that looked so beautifully delicate, it was hard to believe it was frozen in place!

If you’ve been itching to flex your creative muscles and are feeling inspired they also have Arts and Crafts Classes, and are home to an Artist Guild, and three Needle Art Guilds.

Make sure you check out the attached caboose on your way out, which houses a railroad museum full of artifacts and memorabilia. (Plus, it makes a great photo-op!)

1:00PM – AMHERSTBURG OPEN AIR WEEKENDS

If it’s summertime in Amherstburg, you can take advantage of the excellent walkability in the laid-back Downtown Core.

Every weekend from now until September, the town closes the main streets to cars and uses the space to provide activities and entertainment for people of all ages.

From Friday at 3pm until Sunday at 8pm, you can eat, shop, and enjoy all of Amherstburg’s businesses with ease.

That includes outdoor games, live music, extended patios, and more – all which add to the historic charm of a town that is already brimming with it!

We were lucky enough to encounter a live bagpiper, and they’ve been known to host the occasional pickleball game as well.

1:30PM – FORT MALDEN NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE

One of the most significant historical sites in Amherstburg is Fort Malden.

Operated by Parks Canada, Fort Malden is a well-preserved example of Canada’s early military history, and represents military life during the War of 1812, and also during the Rebellions of 1837-1838.

There you will find many preserved structures, such as the Pensioner’s Cottage – these were gifted to veteran soldiers at the conclusion of their service. The historically-dressed tour guide will tell you about the original inhabitants of the cottage, which would include up to 5 children, and in the wintertime… Livestock! The pigs and other animals would sleep inside with the families when the weather cooled down. Talk about a packed house, and not in the Taylor-Swfit-Eras-Tour way!

Next to the Pensioner’s Cottage is a garden growing plants and herbs that would be common for the time period. This includes HOPS, which they say they once attempted to make a beer with, but it wasn’t for everybody’s tastes.

The undulating grounds of Fort Malden were all dug by hand (well, shovel…), and are supported by wooden structures underneath! That blew my mind, but I guess they need to keep their shape somehow! The trenches are quite steep, I wouldn’t recommend for tobogganing.

Each bed in the soldier’s quarters housed FOUR soldiers – two on the top, and two on the bottom. The names printed on the bunks and trunks in the room are the names of real soldiers who actually served at Fort Malden in the past.

At nighttime, the soldiers would be locked in their room, but don’t worry! They provided sand bags in case the continuously-fed fireplace should cause an overnight blaze.

Just around the corner in the kitchen building, a tour guide well let you sample a Fort Malden “tea cake”. I’ll be honest, they’re pretty dry. We’ve come leaps and bounds in flour technology. BUT, it is fun to partake in nonetheless.

If you’re visiting Fort Malden in the summertime, they often have LIVE musket demonstrations, where soldiers will describe the actions required to fire a musket, and then show you the real deal. Don’t worry – it’s full of powder, not real bullets! They’ve also been known to fire the cannons on special occasions!

2:30PM – OWL’S NEST EMPORIUM

If you boogie back to downtown Amherstburg, you will find a store called Owl’s Nest Emporium. Uniquely curated and locally-focused, it’s full of cool goodies – from houseware to stationary, to sculptures and clothes!

I bought a brightly-coloured Boblo Island toque from the label BRAND DEAD that had me feeling like a true local.

3:00PM – LOT 10 BREWING COMPANY

After all of this exploring, you might be parched. But, you’re in luck! Lot 10 Brewing Company is right across the street, and they have local brews to sit and enjoy, or to grab-and-go!

Their taps include traditional and seasonal beers, beers with a “twist” and beer-inspired cocktails!

As a rookie beer-drinker, we enjoyed a flight or their lighter, fruitier offerings, and the Pinky Pledge Raspberry Wheat Ale was my personal favourite. (No, not just for the colour!)

WALKERVILLE:

Walkerville is a historic neighbourhood in Windsor, Ontario, built around the Hiram Walker distillery in the late 1800s.

Conceived by Hiram Walker himself, residents worked at the distillery, and enjoyed big-city amenities like running water, police and fire service, and one of the first streetcar systems in Canada. Walkerville is full of historic brick homes, and lush, tree-lined streets.

At the centre of the neighbourhood is Walkerville’s crown jewel… The enormously impressive Willistead Manor.

Here’s how to make your visit to Walkerville go down in history:

WALKERVILLE DISTILLERY DISTRICT NIGHT MARKET

This summer, you can enjoy an outdoor market in Walkerville’s Historic Distillery District Night Market on the last Friday of every month. This community event celebrates art, entertainment, food, drink, and all things local!

Shop under the stars and enjoy live music, snacks, booths with handmade art and clothes, as well as a bustling food hall with ample seating, and any type of cuisine imaginable.

I bought some stained glass art from EM Mosaics, a Cookie Bar cookie, Churro popcorn from What’s Poppin Popcorn Inc, and donut holes from King’s Bake Shop.

As for the Food Hall, I tried a Nutella and banana waffle from The Waffel Truck, which satisfied my late-night sweet tooth, plus it’s fun to make friends by sharing a communal table with others there to enjoy the weekend!

WALKERVILLE BREWERY

Located on the same street as the Walkerville Distillery District Night Market is the iconic Walkerville Brewery. They have tons of local beer selections for however you decide to cap off your Friday night!

They make all of their beers on-site, and have a great atmosphere for groups, or a fun date night.

I sampled five different beers, and loved their Smooth Summer Sail Ale.

BUT, if you’re looking for something fun and funky, for a limited time, they are offering the Maple Moose beer which will have you feeling extra patriotic!

URBAN ART MARKET

Only a few blocks away is a super unique store called Urban Art Market, which they say is Windsor’s ONLY 100% Locally Handmade Gift shop!

From pottery to knitwear, greeting cards to jewellery – they have an eclectic mix of handmade items, and buying from them helps support local artisans.

There are some graphic prints of Windsor landmarks for art-lovers, and cozy Windsor-themed sweats and sweaters for comfort-lovers.

They even have some crystal-infused oils for whatever vibes you are trying to manifest this year, whether it’s a #HotGirlSummer or a cottage-core Fall.

THE GRAND CANTINA

Grand Cantina is a popular restaurant in the Walkerville area that focuses on the two T’s…

Tacos, and tequila.

They just recently moved into the Walkerville area, and their new location is modern and eclectic at the same time.

We each got a three-taco combo (that’s SIX in all), and our favourites were the mahi-mahi and the ODB – and not just because that one had dorito dust on it!

Pitchers of margaritas are common in these parts, and they also have several different tequila flight options for whatever price point suits your fancy!

Don’t forget to finish your meal with some churros, they are life-changing!

WILLISTEAD MANOR

One of the most popular attractions in Walkerville is Willistead Manor.

Built in 1906, Willistead Manor actually belonged to Hiram Walker’s son, Edward.

Hate to be a buzzkill, but he actually named it after his brother Willis who died young.

The house was designed and built by Albert Kahn, a noted Detroit architect of the day, and it seriously transports you back in time.

Whether you are soaking up the sunshine in the Conservatory, gawking at the grand piano in the Drawing Room, or marvelling at all the secret hidden doors… The luxury of your surroundings will have you feeling EXPENSIVE.

The Friends of Willistead are offering tours in July, and have a wealth of knowledge about the history of the mansion.

One fact I found cool is that Willistead Manor actually didn’t have a kitchen, because it’s inhabitants didn’t cook. They outsourced their cooking, and had all the meals brought in and kept warm (or cold) in the PANTRY.

Said pantry also had two sets of heavy wood doors to muffle the noise and prevent the riff-raff from disturbing the adjacent dining room.

If you would like to tour Willistead Manor this July, they are offering tours on Wednesdays and Sundays:

Wednesdays: 6-8pm

Sundays: 1-4pm

You can purchase your tickets on-site at the Coach House, and I promise, it’s only a little bit haunted.

ESSEX:

11AM – JOHN R. PARK HOMESTEAD

This the historically preserved property of John and Amelia Park. The homestead dates back to the 1840s, and has kept many of the same features and outbuildings of that time period.

The property has a saw mill, ice house, blacksmithing area, and more, including some beautiful walking trails and a beachfront!

The historic home is currently undergoing a structural restoration and is closed until Fall 2024, but there are many other incredible structures on the property for you to explore!

It is extremely accessible for people of all abilities and ages. There is a brand new visitors centre that is used as an event space, gift shop, for educational purposes, and… It also includes modern bathrooms! You don’t have to use the outhouse, though there is one just a few steps away!

Make sure you say hello to their two sheep, Bella, and Baby! They’re actually mom and daughter, and when sheared, their wool is used by local artisans in Essex County.

Even the garden is kept very traditional – growing plants, flowers, and herbs that would have been grown in this area at the time.

My incredible tour guide, Kat, explained the Three Sisters planting method that is still used in the garden. This growing method would have been learned from the Indigenous people at the time, and used corn, beans, and squash, to help facilitate the growth of all three plants involved.

Children may take interest in the pioneer games at the Homestead, including one called Graces, which I found the most user-friendly. Being 5”3, the wooden stilts were not for me. The closer to the ground, the better.

Enjoy a lovely picnic on the John R. Park Homestead property, with visitors enjoying daytime use of all of the amenities. This picnic they made included biscuits, maple butter, and iced tea flavoured with nettles from the garden!

Maple Butter is something they’re very familiar with at the homestead – they have an annual Maple Syrup Festival every year in the springtime. However, if you’re looking for an event a little bit sooner, they have a “Lost Arts” Festival coming up on August 11th.

One fact that stuck with me, and seems to stick with everybody, is that the people who lived at John R. Park Homestead would have used CORN COBS AS TOILET PAPER. I can never look at a corn cob the same way again.

Unless there’s a special event going on, admission is by-donation, so you can pay whatever you feel comfortable with!

12:30PM – PAGLIONE ESTATE WINERY

A super picturesque winery with a 5-star patio, Paglione Estate Winery blends the old-world style of winemaking with the new.

I sampled some whites and rosés, and it was tough to pick a favourite – both rosés were just begging to be enjoyed in the summer sun.

Their wood-fired pizzas are to die for, and I sampled one of the newer menu additions – The Gemma, with prosciutto, figs, roasted garlic, arugula, and more.

They also have a cute little gelato stand on their patio with extremely unique flavours, such as citrus olive oil, and lemon rosemary sorbet.

While it is perfect for an intimate lunch date, they are also very accommodating for big groups, so if you have a wine bus or Bachelorette Party making the rounds of Essex County, this is a perfect spot to stop by.

Maybe you can even stay at the Air BnB located above the property! Who doesn’t want to be steps from delicious summer wines?

2:00PM – CAROLINIA CIDER COMPANY

Located just down the road, Carolinia Cider Co. was named for the Carolinian growing region we are located in. This region extends from the Carolinas, alllllll the way up to just South of London.

A family-run, small-batch cider stop, they sell tons of different locally-grown ciders that you can enjoy among the apples in the orchard.

Janelle is 1 of just 5 POMMELIERS in Canada – basically a celebrity. A pommelier is like a sommelier for wine, but for ciders!

And they don’t just sell cider here, they also have The Fruit Wagon on-site, which sells ALL fruits, veggies, and herbs that are picked fresh from the garden! Everything except the cherries they say were grown literally steps away at the orchard and farm.

3:00PM – PRISCILLA’S PRESENTS

While you’re on your way home, make sure you stop by Priscilla’s Presents for a unique gift, or perhaps a sweet treat!

Priscilla’s is full of super unique items from punny mugs, to retirement gifts, windchimes to bedazzled denim.

They also do pick-your-own flower arrangements from the flower farm in the back, which if you’re lucky, will feature some furry visitors! I’m a cat lady, so I’m morally obligated to tell you that I ran into a cat back there, and apparently there are a few that wander the area!

The attached vintage ice cream parlour has every flavour under the sun. Seriously, I hinted that I was a peanut butter-lover, and there were STILL three different types for me to choose from.

After selecting Granny’s Cupboard, I enjoyed my final ice cream of the day in their stunning outdoor patio setting. Some days are double ice cream kinds of days.

Original Blog Post by Hannah Witherbee

