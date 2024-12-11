Top Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything

Original blog by Tourism Windsor Essex

Everyone has someone on their list who is just impossible to buy for. Every time you think you have the perfect gift you find out they already have it or they would just return it and they’re just not as excited as you are about it! It’s frustrating! As the saying goes “it is better to give than to receive” and these gifts for the person who has everything will have you loving your gift selections!

519 Culture

Curate an extra-special gift from 519 Culture with their custom packages incorporating your loved ones tastes and interests. Browse their Festive Finds and gift a “Honey & Spice” or “Sip & Smell” gift that is sure to brighten the day of even the most gloomy gift-receiver.

Gibson Gallery

Stop in to the Gibson Gallery in the town of Amherstburg and browse The Shoppe featuring local artisans including many favourites from Art by the River. Your loved ones will be delighted with the hand crafted treasures and amazing works of art available for purchase.

Macro Foods

For the person who truly has everything, give the gift of health and convenience with a gift card to Macro Foods. Macro Foods provides fresh healthy gourmet chef prepared meals to go! All you have to do is heat and eat. With three convenient locations in Windsor, LaSalle and Lakeshore they’re not only the perfect holiday gift but they tie-in nicely for New Year’s resolutions too!

Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop

For the nature and outdoor lover in your life stop in to Pelee Wings Nature Store & Kayak Shop – pick up anything they might need to enjoy the great outdoors (including 200 models of binoculars and scopes to choose from!) plus kayaks, paddleboards, art, jewellery, decor and much more! Looking for a more of an experience? Gift a sunset paddle.

Rare Apparel

Pick up the perfect gift for your favourite person to represent their favourite hometown. RARE is not just apparel, it’s a passion. They pay homage to Windsor with unique reminders, quality fabric and relentless creativity with uniquely-designed, limited edition (small batch, not mass-produced) apparel and accessories that are inspired by our area.

River Rock Pottery

Gift a piece of unique, handmade pottery. Deep and beautifully coloured glaze flows on this work to inspire the imagination. Studio and shop open by appointment! Perfect to add to or begin a new collection!

Sloane’s Woodworking

Check out Sloane’s Woodworking for custom and personalized wood furniture, housewares, and gifts made just for you! Sloane’s Woodworking builds high quality custom free standing wood furniture and housewares in the style and size you want!

Southwest Shores

Our second brand on the list that celebrates the area we call home. Whether it’s the deep history of the Prohibition and rum-running, the strength of the automotive industry or the beautiful wineries sprinkled through out the country side, this area is ripe with reasons to be proud to call Windsor – Essex County home. Wear your pride!

Stroke Boys Golf Apparel

For the golf-lover in your life: Stroke Boys Golf is for all the ladies and gents that love the great, frustrating, makes-you-want-to-lose-your-mind-sometimes sport. Stroke Boys like to think their stuff reflects that.

Tracey’s Creative Candles

A great candle goes a long way and Tracey’s Creative Candles are high quality and small batch bringing peace and calm to a busy day!

Walkerville Brewery

A local microbrewery handcrafting unique beer styles in small batches using quality ingredients. Shop their Retail Beer Shoppe for all your beer-lover holiday needs like the Creme Brulee Porter: perfect for the season and wrapped gift packages starting at $29.95!

What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory

There is always room for a little popcorn in your life! Shop What’s Poppin”s unique, delicious and made in Windsor popcorn and add some POP to your loved one’s life! The festive Jingle Pop is a perfect gift or gift-addition!

Windsor Symphony Orchestra

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra. With regular series performed in Windsor, Leamington, and Chatham, the WSO entertains, inspires and challenges the idea of what a live concert experience can be! Large and small concerts ranging Beethoven to the Beatles. This is a great gift for the music and culture lover in your life or just someone looking for a new experience!

For more great gift ideas read the 2024 Windsor Essex Holiday Gift Guide today!

